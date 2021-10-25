Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: The pick of the stats
Manchester United have only lost by a larger margin in this fixture in October 1895 when Liverpool beat them 7-1 at Anfield. It’s their largest margin of defeat in this fixture when playing at home.
Liverpool are only the second team in English top-flight history to win consecutive away games by a margin of 5 or more goals without conceding themselves, after Manchester United in February/March 1960.
United have lost by a margin of five or more goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves for the first time since a 5-0 defeat at home to Manchester City in February 1955 under Matt Busby.