Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Brentford in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points all went to Chelsea players:
Ben Chilwell (3)
Malang Sarr (2)
Edouard Mendy (1)
So which Blues and Bees players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out