Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Villa come back after the break halfway down the Premier League table. Or is that halfway up? Their statistical record this early-season is so far almost perfectly average, and yet some of their performances have been far from that.

Looking down their squad, there is surely a very handy Aston Villa team in there. But which team is it? Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins are both strikers of proven Premier League quality and Dean Smith is adamant that they can play in the same Villa side.

But if they do both play, what is the best arrangement for the rest of the side? Smith is not wanting for options, given the excellent recruitment work done over the last year or so, and his hand will be stronger still when Leon Bailey is fit again.

For example: where will Emi Buendia do his best work in the long run, and should that be as an alternative to Bailey, or in concert with him – or Bertrand Traore, or Anwar El-Ghazi, or Trezeguet? (Note that when Villa won at Old Trafford recently, these five players totalled only 12 minutes on the field between them.)

Smith has a box of high-quality footballing jigsaw pieces at his disposal here. His past record at Walsall, Brentford and Aston Villa suggests that in time he will fit them all together on a consistent basis to push Villa up the table. It will be interesting to watch the picture form.