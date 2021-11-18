Man City v Everton: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost four Premier League home games in 2021, including a 2-0 loss last time out against Crystal Palace. This is just one fewer home league defeats than they suffered in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined (five), while they last lost more in a calendar year at Etihad Stadium in 2010 (five).

Everton are winless in their last five Premier League games (drawn two, lost three), with the Toffees last having a longer run without a win in the competition in January 2018 under Sam Allardyce (six).