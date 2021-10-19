Liverpool's Group B match against Atletico Madrid is poised to be a classic Champions League encounter, says former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson.

Jurgen Klopp's side were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico when the two sides last met, with the Spanish side winning their last-16 tie 4-2 on aggregate in early 2020.

"On the night, in fairness to Atletico, they were the better team," said Lawrenson on the Football Daily podcast.

"They are always extremely well organised and they are always very defensive because that is Diego Simeone’s style. But they basically stopped Liverpool playing. Once they started to push on in that game they actually played really well. His plan worked and, unfortunately for Liverpool, Klopp’s didn’t.

"Liverpool are playing extremely well. They just look again look like a very good side, like they did 18 months ago. We’re in for a cracker."

Lawrenson also believes having crowds back has helped Liverpool's impressive start to the season.

"Manchester United and Liverpool are affected more by not having the crowds than any other side in the Premier League. It’s a big thing with Liverpool and it’s a big thing for their opponents when they come to play."

