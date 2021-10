Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. (El Nacional, via Mirror), external

Klopp wants to bring Bayern Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, 22, to Anfield. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Paris St-Germain wanted Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, 31, before they managed to sign Lionel Messi, 34, on a free transfer from Barcelona this summer.(Here We Go podcast, via GMS), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in Williot Swedberg, 17. The Swedish midfielder has also attracted interest from Barcelona and AC Milan. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

