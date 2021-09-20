Wolves 0-2 Brentford: The pick of the stats
Wolves have lost four of their first five league games of a top-flight season for the sixth time in their history and for the first time since their 2003-04 Premier League campaign which ended in relegation.
Brentford are the fourteenth promoted side in Premier League history to accrue 8+ points after five games, and the first since Wolves in 2018-19.
Only West Ham (0) have made fewer starting XI changes in their Premier League games so far this season than both Wolves (1) and Brentford (2).