Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has just given his pre-match news conference before City travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

Some members of the squad - the likes of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan - face late fitness tests;

Guardiola sees the next eight days (Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away) as a "privilege";

This season's Premier League is the toughest ever. "The Premier League has to be so proud of the fantastic league we have, for the brilliant managers";

Reflecting on last season's Champions League final: "The final was a massive game and we try to learn. Prepare this game with the strong points that we have. This is the mindset we have the last few days";

And, just in case there weren't three massive matches he had to concentrate on, the golf-loving manager says he'll "absolutely" be keeping an eye on the Ryder Cup!

