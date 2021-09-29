Porto 1-5 Liverpool: The pick of the stats
Liverpool remain unbeaten against Porto in their nine meetings (won six, drawn three). They've only played two other teams - Scunthorpe United and Walsall - more times without losing (11 each).
Porto have lost back-to-back home games in the Champions League for the first time since September 2017. In fact, their past four home defeats in the competition have come against English clubs - three by Liverpool and one by Chelsea.
The Reds have won five of their past six away group matches in the Champions League, as many as in their previous 20.