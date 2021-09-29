Team news: Man Utd v Villarreal

Manchester United will be without injured captain Harry Maguire for Wednesday's Champions League visit of Villarreal, while Luke Shaw is a doubt.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is suspended, and forward Marcus Rashford is still not fit to play.

Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno is set to miss out with a muscle injury, and Francis Coquelin is suspended.

Moi Gomez and Manu Trigeros are in contention to start in place of the French midfielder.

Villarreal beat United on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Europa League final in May, with all four of their previous meetings ending 0-0.

Pick and share your United XI here