'We have to show a reaction'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🔴 Having conceded just one goal in the Premier League before Saturday, #LFC then let in three in their draw with #BrentfordFC— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) September 27, 2021
🗣️ Speaking ahead of the Reds' #UCL game with #FCPorto tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp said Saturday's defensive display isn't a cause for concern
🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/swig6fl5Nr
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post