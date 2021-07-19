Crystal Palace have signed highly rated Peterborough teenager Adler Nascimento.

The 16-year-old joins on a scholarship with a view to signing a professional contract when he turns 17.

The Portuguese youngster, who is also eligible for England, made his debut for the Posh last season in their 4-1 win over Doncaster.

The two clubs are still to reach an agreement on the fee, so it may go to a tribunal to decide.

Palace have recently revamped their academy training ground and reached category one status in the hope of attracting and developing promising young players.

Patrick Vieira has already signed two young players in Michael Olise and Marc Guehi from Reading and Chelsea respectively and has spoken about giving young players chances this season.