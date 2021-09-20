West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Manchester United extended their run to 29 Premier League away games without defeat - 19 wins, 10 draws - the longest ever run without defeat on the road in English league history.
West Ham manager David Moyes has only won three of his 29 games against United in the Premier League - seven draws, 19 defeats - while he’s winless in the seven meetings since the Reds became one of his former clubs.
Jesse Lingard became the forty-seventh player to score for and against West Ham in the Premier League. Excluding own goals, the Hammers have had more players score for and against them than any other side in the league.