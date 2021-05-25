England manager Gareth Southgate names an extended squad for the Euros on Tuesday, before a final 26-man squad is named on 1 June.

Southgate wants more time to assess the fitness of several players who are carrying injuries or are involved in European competition this week.

BBC Sport asked you to choose who would make your final squad for the summer tournament - Leeds' Kalvin Phillips makes it into the 26, but there is no place for Patrick Bamford.

