Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's game at Southampton. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich will not feature in the final two matches. Koch has been given early holiday to avoid aggravating a slight hip problem; Klich isn't injured but the decision "is the most favourable one for him". Bielsa says neither decision is linked to the upcoming Euros and praised the club's fitness and medical staff for their work this season.

- Pablo Hernandez will be assessed in training before a decision is made on his availability.

- No further information on the incident at Burnley involving Ezgjan Alioksi. He says he was right not to comment after the match because he could not reflect on something he did not see at the time. "The incident has been photographed and described," he said.

- On crowds returning, Bielsa said: "England can feel privileged they have partially resloved the situation with Covid and it's great to have the crowds back."

