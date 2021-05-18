Actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis takes on Mark Lawrenson in the midweek Premier League predictions.

He presents the official Leeds United podcast alongside former striker Jermaine Beckford, current forward Patrick Bamford and MOTDx presenter Emma Jones from his home in Florida.

Best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, he used to be a season ticket-holder at Elland Road:

"When I fell in love with the club as a teenager, it was when we were terrible.

"It was the shambles the club was in off the field that was really difficult to take.

"Being out in the United States and watching it happen was hard work and no-one really knew Leeds over here then.

"You couldn't even watch us on TV and I had to strike a deal with the guy who owned my local bar, promising to bring people along with me to watch games if he got the package which showed them.

"Things are very different now, obviously. I have got a Leeds facemask that I've been wearing and I can't even walk around my sleepy Florida town without someone pointing it out, and telling me how we are their favourite team now.

"Everyone is talking about us."

