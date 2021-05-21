The anticipation of supporters returning to Elland Road for the first time since Luke Ayling ripped open his top knot and slid to his knees after scoring against Huddersfield Town 14 months ago will not be lost on Marcelo Bielsa, who speaks to the media for a final pre-match news conference later.

Speaking after winning promotion, he said: “What I observe most is the dream of Leeds supporters. The only thing for them is their love for their club."

He has already said that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will make his third Premier League start against West Brom, but with Kalvin Phillips and Pascal Struijk picking up knocks at Southampton, will he start with Gaetano Berardi and, possibly, Pablo Hernandez?

Bielsa will only answer questions about whether the season has been a success after its completion on Sunday, when United can make it just one defeat in 11 games.

Then the analysis can come - as well as a decision on his future.

