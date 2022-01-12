We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Everton transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Toffees have had a bid rejected by Newcastle for Sean Longstaff. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but the Magpies are hoping to agree a new deal with the midfielder. (Shields Gazzette), external

Everton have also joined the race to sign Lyon's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Evening Standard), external

And, in terms of outgoings, Lucas Digne appears to be nearing a move to Aston Villa after the two clubs agreed a fee.

