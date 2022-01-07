Former Tunisia and Bolton defender Radhi Jaidi says the success of Sadio Mane "is not a surprise" as the Liverpool forward gears up for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Jaidi was the coach of Southampton under-23s when Mane joined in 2014 and he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast that the Senegal star stood out straight away.

"What struck me was his explosivity and technical skills," Jaidi said. "He's so intense with his movement and quality, it's definitely not a surprise to see his performances with Liverpool."

Mane has 26 goals in 80 appearances for Senegal who are one of the favourites to win the tournament in Cameroon.

"I liked his attitude, he is so committed," Jaidi said. "He is ambitious and has always wanted to do it for his country and for his family."

