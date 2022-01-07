He confirmed he won't stand in Lucas Digne's way if an appropriate offer comes in for the left-back: "We have had a couple of conversations and he told me what he thought. What do you expect the manager to do when the player doesn't want to be here?"

After the arrival of right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers and left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv, Benitez revealed he hopes to do more business: "The board are working hard to find solutions and I think they are doing great. We don't have to sell to buy. If something is around that is good enough for us, then we will do it."

Benitez said he understands the pressure on his team before this match, after a run of one win in their past 12 games: "I know how important the FA Cup is for the fans and our club. I know about the history and the last trophy here, so hopefully we can do well. Every single game is massive for us."