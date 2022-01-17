Traore brings the house down and shows bond with club

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Perhaps typically, in Wolves’ bizarre but increasingly enjoyable season, they scored three goals, while at times looking less like scoring than in several games when they didn't.

For much of the first half, it was Southampton who made the running. But Wolves are remarkably hard to shift. The back three changed for the first time this season, but in his unexpected first appearance, Toti Gomes was an eager replacement and held firm despite the odd crossed wire.

Jose Sa made saves that backed up the growing feeling that he may even be an upgrade on Rui Patricio. That it took such an outrageous shot to beat him - James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick seemed not merely to swerve, but sign autographs on its way past – in a way highlighted his excellence.

The goalscorers brought a lot of joy. Raul Jimenez’s first-half penalty may have been a delayed and contentious award, but he took it confidently, ending his run of six goalless league games. Time was when the opposition’s goal was a distant mirage for Conor Coady, but now he is allowed on manoeuvres at set-pieces, he’s a serious threat. After nearly seven seasons, no wonder his first league goal at Molineux had him jumping about.

However, it was Adama Traore’s goal that brought the house down. It was appropriately dramatic – coming within moments of Southampton hitting the bar, and Traore himself blasting a straightforward chance over - but, given an extra moment to compose himself, at last he found the goal, and he and his team-mates clearly felt the emotion of it.

Traore’s future has been in question for so long it must have become unsettling. This goal, and the reaction to it, was a reminder there is a bond between him and Wolves.

It could yet be a farewell goal. But who knows, it might act as a sentimental nudge to both parties to get a deal done, and finally settle his long-term future.