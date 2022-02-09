Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

I don't know how Tottenham's new signings, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur are going to fit into Antonio Conte's side, but the most important thing for Spurs is to see Harry Kane scoring again.

Kane back on the goal trail is a headline we've been waiting a long time to see, because it doesn't feel like he has been fully fit or at his best for much of this season.

We know Southampton are hard to beat, and they took a point off Spurs with 10 men at St Mary's Stadium at the end of last year, but if Kane is firing then Tottenham will be too.

James's prediction: 0-2

Spurs have made some handy signings in January, which is annoying, and they have got rid of some of their dead wood too. But I've watched Southampton a few times this season, and Armando Broja is a real handful up front, so I am backing Saints here.

Find out how Lawro and James think the rest of the midweek fixtures will go