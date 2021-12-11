Arsenal v Southampton: Confirmed team news
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team despite his side losing 2-1 to Everton on Monday night.
It means Alexanre Lacazette leads the line and also keeps the captain’s armband. Emile Smith-Rowe returns to the bench after missing the trip to Everton with a tight groin.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.
Subs: Okonkwo, Smith-Row, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pépé, Tavares, Lokonga, Nketiah.
Southampton turn to new signing and veteran keeper Willy Caballero who starts in goal with Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster both missing.
He’s one of five changes from Southampton’s draw with Brighton last time out with Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Adam Armstrong and Ibrahima Diallo all also coming in.
Southampton XI: Caballero, Livramento, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Broja, Armstrong.
Subs: Lewis, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Valery.