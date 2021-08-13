By Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United were praised for the speed of their transfer business this summer, so it seems strange one of the main subjects in today's media briefing with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be if either Jadon Sancho or Raphael Varane will be involved against Leeds tomorrow.

Sancho only started training on Monday and there has been no confirmation that Varane has joined Solskjaer's squad yet after issues over the France defender's visa, quarantine and medical.

Edinson Cavani has only just arrived in Manchester as well, so there may be a very familiar look about Solskjaer's first starting line-up of the new campaign.