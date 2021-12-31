Leeds v Burnley: What happened last time they met?

Leeds host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday but what happened the last time the two sides met?

Patrick Bamford's late equaliser cancelled out former Leeds striker Chris Wood's opener for Burnley in a feisty 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in August.

New Zealand forward Wood gave the Clarets the lead just after the hour, touching home a Matt Lowton shot moments after Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier had tipped James Tarkowski's header on to the bar.

But Bamford ended a week in which he received a first England call-up with a similarly predatory effort to turn home Jamie Shackleton's shot.

The striker had almost scored at the wrong end in the first half, glancing a Burnley corner on to his own post, but the draw left both sides still seeking a first league win of the season three games in.

Each remain in the bottom five and with Bamford continuing to struggle with injuries, while goals remain an issue for Burnley, who will come out on top at Elland Road?