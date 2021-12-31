Romelu Lukaku's recent interview "brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful" but Tuchel says it is easy to take lines out of context to make headlines.

On if Lukaku told Tuchel he is unhappy, the German said: "I don’t feel him unhappy. I feel the exact opposite if you asked me yesterday morning. That’s why it’s a surprise". He added that the club will deal with the situation behind closed doors.

Tuchel added: "The dressing room doesn’t always have to be in harmony. We don’t have to hug each other and love each other every day".

On injuries, Ben Chilwell's season seems to be over and Reece James will have another examination on his hamstring later today.

There is anger and upset in the dressing room about recent results and refereeing decisions. Tuchel said: "We have the feeling that we invest a lot and we squeeze the lemon but it’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and we expect a fresh juice out of it."

On Chelsea becoming the first Premier League club to trial safe standing in Sunday's game, Tuchel said "hopefully it will give us the extra boost because we absolutely need them on their best level in this moment".