Brighton have recalled Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from his loan spell with Belgian side Beerschot.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton last January from Independiente del Valle and has made one Carabao Cup appearance for the Seagulls.

He signed for Beerschot on a season-long loan but has been recalled after a number of Brighton exits in the past week.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said, "We’ve loaned out Taylor Richards to Birmingham and Aaron Connolly to Middlesbrough, while Jurgen Locadia has made a permanent move, so it makes sense for Moises to come back here as part of the squad for the second half of the season.

"With Enock Mwepu picking up an injury at West Brom and Yves Bissouma away at the African Cup of Nations, Moises gives us an additional midfield option."

Caicedo has made 17 appearances for Ecuador, scoring twice, and will go straight into Brighton's squad, subject to international clearance.