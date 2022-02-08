Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Watford got a point and a clean sheet against Burnley in Roy Hodgson's first game in charge but, with only one victory in their first 19 games, it is wins they need - and quickly.

It's going to be hard for them to get anything out of West Ham, though, especially if Michail Antonio is back for the Hammers.

The Hammers got away with one against Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they still won despite playing badly. I'd expect a big improvement from them here.

James's prediction: 3-1

The Hammers have stuttered a bit recently but I don't see Watford keeping them out.

Find out how Lawro and James think the rest of the midweek fixtures will go