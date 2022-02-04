Man Utd 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 pens): Rangnick reaction

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick told BBC MOTD: "How can it (Middlesbrough goal) be accidental if he controls the ball up in the air with his hand? It was clear it should not stand but in the end I was really surprised it stood.

"In the first half we should have easily been 3-0 up and second half we had chances too. We should have won the game in normal time. On penalties it can happen what happened today."

On Anthony Elanga: "We will try to encourage him again, be there for him and it can happen to more experienced players. We could not have had more players to take it, there was Luke Shaw, Phil Jones and the goalkeeper."

"Paul Pogba played OK, what I expected him to play."