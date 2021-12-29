Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

Antonio Conte (won four, drawn three) is the first Tottenham Hotspur manager to go unbeaten in their first seven league games in charge of the club.

Southampton registered their sixth home draw of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as many as they’d drawn at St Mary’s in 2019-20 (three) and 2020-21 (three) combined.

The Saints haven’t won their final league game in any of the past 11 calendar years (drawn six, lost five), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.