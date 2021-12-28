Watford v West Ham: Team news

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri remains without Kwadwo Baah, Peter Etebo, Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr.

However, Francisco Sierralta is available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

West Ham are again without the key defensive trio of Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Manager David Moyes could make changes after their loss to Southampton on 26 December, including an enforced one in midfield with Declan Rice suspended.

