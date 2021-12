Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and midfielder Donny van de Beek will start Manchester United's Champions League game against Young Boys.

United, who are already through to the last 16 as group winners, are expected to make several changes.

Striker Edinson Cavani and defender Raphael Varane will not be available because of injury but are due to return to full training next week.

Young Boys need to win and hope Villarreal beat Atalanta to finish third.

