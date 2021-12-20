Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: The pick of the stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven away games against Leeds in all competitions (won five, drawn two), with four of those victories coming via a 4-1 scoreline.

Leeds have just 16 points from their 18 Premier League games this season, the joint-fewest they’ve ever earned at this stage of a league campaign in their history, level with 2006-07 in the Championship.

Arsenal had 11 shots on target in the first half – the most on record (since 2003-04) of any side in the opening 45 minutes in a Premier League match.