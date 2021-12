Arsenal look set to sanction a January loan exit for 20-year-old England youth international forward Folarin Balogun - despite facing the prospect of losing 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for up to a month during the Africa Cup of Nations. (Express), external

Championship side Bournemouth are one of a number of clubs linked with a possible January move for Balogun. (Bournemouth Echo), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column