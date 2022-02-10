'It was a privilege to speak with Sir Elton'

Watford boss Roy Hodgson says it was a "privilege" to speak with former Hornets chairman Sir Elton John and will add that to his list of after-dinner anecdotes.

Hodgson took a call from Sir Elton before his first game in charge last Saturday against Burnley and said it was "another good moment in my life".

"The word legend is used a bit too too often," he said. "But if you want someone who you can call a legend, that's Sir Elton - and no-one can counter me in that."

When asked about his favourite song, Hodgson said he "likes them all" and is "into the ballads".