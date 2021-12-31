'You cannot win the league in winter'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League title race is not over despite his side falling nine points behind league leaders Manchester City after losing 1-0 to Leicester on Tuesday.

Klopp says he is not worried about the gap with so much of the season remaining, despite a trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

"We cannot catch City without playing football, we play football and try to get as many points as possible and then we see," he said.

"When you have this close fight with an incredibly consistent team such as City, who look as if they are not even a little bit fazed with Covid. They are in a good moment.

"You cannot win the league properly in the winter - it’s unlikely - but what they have is a gap which is absolutely deserved, but now let’s just give it a go and play on.

"At the end of the season only one team can be champion and someone has to be second and third."