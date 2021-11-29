Vieira on fixtures, injuries & squad rotation
- Published
Patrick Vieira has been speaking before his side travel to Leeds United on Tuesday evening.
Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:
Says the club have always planned for fixture congestion at this time of the season. "We always said that everybody would have an important part to play, and those games will give opportunities to some of the players to play games and to show their quality";
Joachim Andersen will miss the trip to Elland Road as "he is still not 100%", but Eberechi Eze is ready to play. "I think it’s good for him, it’s good for the club, and it’s good for the fans as well. He needs to play games. He needs time to get to his best, and we will give him the support that he needs";
Vieira is quite happy with the quick turnaround of games. "You want to bounce back, and you want to play better. That’s why the game comes at the right time. We want to perform because we were disappointed with the way we played against Aston Villa. The momentum is important, and the rotation of the players will be really important."