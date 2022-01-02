Leeds v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Leeds have not played in two weeks following successive postponements, with boss Marcelo Bielsa making two changes to the side beaten 4-1 by Arsenal.

Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente return at the back, with Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt making way.

Daniel James is deemed fit enough to make the bench, though there is still no Patrick Bamford.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts.