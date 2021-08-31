Glen de la Cour, Total Saints Podcast:

"The clear out has enabled new recruitment to take place which, on the face of it, looks promising so far. Romain Perraud looks a competent replacement for Ryan Bertrand and Adam Armstrong likewise for Danny Ings.

"The club have also implemented a policy to sign youngsters from bigger clubs, who previously had no pathway to the first team. That's enabled the likes of highly-rated Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu from Chelsea, and Thierry Small from Everton, to move to St Mary's.

"Not only are these players hungry, but they provide the squad depth that was missing last year. They will also now have a much better opportunity to play Premier League football. Livramento has already made his mark and the other two will play at some point in the not too distant future.

"Armando Broja has come in on a season-long loan from Chelsea and will be the main competition for Che Adams and Armstrong in attack. He'll certainly get game time as well - and made an impressive debut at Newport in the Carabao Cup.

"Jannik Vestergaard’s replacement is Lyanco from Torino, who is a bit of an unknown quantity. That one seems more of 'punt', but will hopefully work out. Ultimately, there is an element of risk about every signing in football, but particularly for Saints when shopping in a low-to-mid-end market.

"Overall, I feel the recruitment / departures have been handled with intelligence this summer and that we can (hopefully) look forward to a decent season."

