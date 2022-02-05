Man City v Fulham: Confirmed team news

Manchester City pick a strong team for their first match in a fortnight, with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all starting, along with Riyad Mahrez after his return from the African Cup of Nations.

Joao Cancelo, who signed a new contract this week, is also in the starting XI. Teenage striker Rory Delap, who turns 19 on Tuesday, is among the substitutes.

Man City XI: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish