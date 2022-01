Aymeric Laporte: A lot was made of the performance by Mohammed Salisu against Manchester City, but I've seen this lad play before and he can do something brilliant one minute and then something utterly reckless the next.

I tend to prefer defenders who are consistent, steady and generally reliable. Aymeric Laporte falls into that category and is capable of scoring the occasional goal when his team is in trouble.

Find out who else made Garth Crooks' team of the week