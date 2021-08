Manchester City are willing to pay £130m for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, and remain confident they can get the deal done. (Athletic, subscription required)

Meanwhile, City and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has made it clear to the club that he wants to move to La Liga this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid keen to sign the 27-year-old. (90min)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column