Top three on the cards for Tottenham?

Antonio Conte said Tottenham have to be realistic and not get carried away by their games in hand.

Heading into Sunday's match against Chelsea, Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, eight points behind Thomas Tuchel's side having played four games fewer.

When asked if finishing in the top three is his aim this season, Conte laughed and said: "You have to be very calm and go game by game.

"Don’t forget that we won against Watford in the last minute and we won against Leicester the last minute.

"I have to be realistic and, for sure, I am happy and it’s a pleasure to see my team fight until the end, but if you look at our points, maybe you don't ask me this question today.

"It's important to be realistic and to understand that it will be very difficult for us this season. But we want to fight and create a good foundation.

"I don’t change my idea for some positive results. I have to go over and look at the situation and try to improve it. We need to improve a lot.

"This season, my ambition is to try to help the club. For sure, we give 100% to get the best out of our players and to do our best in a difficult league."