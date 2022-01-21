Leeds v Newcastle: Team news

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford has sustained a foot problem so remains unavailable.

Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw have joined a lengthy injury list, but Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt are fit and Diego Llorente is back from a ban.

Newcastle's Matt Richie faces a fitness test on a knee problem.

Javier Manquillo returns from suspension and Jamal Lewis is available again, but Federico Fernandez, Issac Hayden and Callum Wilson are still out.

Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick are back in training but are not yet ready to return.

Is there a place for Gelhardt in your Leeds starting XI?

Would Lewis return to your Magpies XI?