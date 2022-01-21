Dyche on squad fitness, transfers and Arsenal

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before the Clarets' trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

Dyche said there are a "few looking healthier" as they prepare for Arsenal following a number of postponements: "Barnsey is still getting over his injury, he is not ready yet. Charlie Taylor is touch and go. Erik Pieters is back after Covid today, as is Johann Berg Gudmunsson. We had 16 out there today, we should be fine."

While he remained coy on links to Andy Carroll, the Clarets boss made it clear it is about quality when it comes to incomings: "We have to get players who can affect the group in a positive way. If you want like for like players then we want better players, or certainly on the edge of the better players. Otherwise there is no point."

He also had praise for Sunday's hosts, saying there are in a "much better position than they were at the start of the season".

Follow live text coverage of Friday's Premier League news conferences