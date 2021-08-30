BBC Sport

Wolves v Man Utd: The pick of the stats

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of his 100th Premier League match as Manchester United boss (53 wins, 28 draws, 19 defeats).

  • Wolves are just the second team in English top-flight history to lose each of their first three games to a season by a 1-0 scoreline, after Spurs in 1974-75.

  • Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games (18 wins, 10 draws) – setting a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.