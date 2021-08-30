Liverpool v Chelsea: The pick of the stats
Mohamed Salah’s equaliser for Liverpool was the 14th penalty in a row the Egyptian has scored in the Premier League - only Matt Le Tissier (23 in a row between 1994 and 2000) has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the spot in Premier League history.
Cesar Azpilicueta played in his 300th Premier League game for Chelsea, becoming only the fourth player to do so for the club after John Terry (492), Frank Lampard (429) and Petr Cech (333).
At the age of 18 years and 146 days, Harvey Elliott became the third youngest Liverpool player ever to start against Chelsea, after John McLaughlin in 1970 (18y 52d) and Raheem Sterling in 2012 (17y 339d).