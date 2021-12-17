Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats
- Published
This was Liverpool’s 2,000th top-flight victory and they became the first team to reach the milestone in English football league history.
Newcastle are without a victory in their past 26 Premier League games at Liverpool (drawn five), their second-longest winless away run against a team in their league history. Their longest is 29 at Manchester United between 1973 and 2012.
Liverpool have scored in their past 32 games - the longest such run in the club’s history.
Jonjo Shelvey’s opener for the Magpies was his third Premier League goal against Liverpool. Of players to have previously played for the Reds in the competition, only Nicolas Anelka (five) has scored more against them after leaving.