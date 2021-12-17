Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

This was Liverpool’s 2,000th top-flight victory and they became the first team to reach the milestone in English football league history.

Newcastle are without a victory in their past 26 Premier League games at Liverpool (drawn five), their second-longest winless away run against a team in their league history. Their longest is 29 at Manchester United between 1973 and 2012.

Liverpool have scored in their past 32 games - the longest such run in the club’s history.