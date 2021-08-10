Arsenal's pre-season results
Arsenal played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Sunday's north London derby against rivals Tottenham.
Here are the Gunners' pre-season friendly results in full:
13 July: Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal (Easter Road)
17 July: Rangers 2-2 Arsenal (Ibrox Stadium)
24 July: Arsenal 4-1 Millwall (London Colney)
25 July: Arsenal v Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)
28 July: Arsenal 4-1 Watford (London Colney)
28 July: Everton/Millonarios v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando) (Arsenal cancelled trip to US because of Covid-19)
1 August: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)
8 August: Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)