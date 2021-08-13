Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has made a few signings, including Michael Olise from Reading, who is a really promising young player. He could have the same impact as Eberechi Eze did last year with the Eagles after joining from QPR.

I am still going with Chelsea here, mind you. They have already had a competitive game this week, the Uefa Super Cup final, which will help them a lot and they have enough up front to win this even without Romelu Lukaku, who appears to be incoming.

Palace have lost a lost of experience in their squad over the summer, and it might take them a little bit longer to get going.

Louisa's prediction: 2-0

