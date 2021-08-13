Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has made a few signings, including Michael Olise from Reading, who is a really promising young player. He could have the same impact as Eberechi Eze did last year with the Eagles after joining from QPR.
I am still going with Chelsea here, mind you. They have already had a competitive game this week, the Uefa Super Cup final, which will help them a lot and they have enough up front to win this even without Romelu Lukaku, who appears to be incoming.
Palace have lost a lost of experience in their squad over the summer, and it might take them a little bit longer to get going.
Louisa's prediction: 2-0
Find out how Lawro and Louisa think the rest of this week's fixtures will go